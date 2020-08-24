Panel sides with Lopez during residency hearing in Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A complaint against Sedgwick County Commission District 2 candidate Sarah Lopez was ruled down Monday during a panel hearing at the Sedgwick County Courthouse.

Last week, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman received an email from John Whitmer, a precinct committeeman and local KNSS radio host, questioning the residency of Lopez in District 2.

The panel hearing was conducted by District Attorney Marc Bennett, Sheriff Jeff Easter, and Chief Deputy Election Commissioner Sandra Gritz. Lopez attended the meeting by Zoom.

During the panel hearing, Kelly Otis, a chief investigator for the district attorney, said they spent nearly five hours investigating the complaint by Whitmer.

“The only thing he offered was Ms. Lopez was still listed on a website somewhere, maybe the election office, showing that she was a committee person in the Kechi area instead of south Wichita,” said Otis. “The people who informed him of this potential problem wanted to remain anonymous that is why he carried the ball for this.”

The precinct in question was in Kechi where Lopez held a former residence. Otis investigated the website and found that oftentimes names aren’t taken off. He said he researched Lopez’s current voter registration, contacted a mail carrier, and found utility documents listing that she has been residing in her home, located in District 2, since February 2020.

Otis even interviewed her at her home. At the time, he said her attorney was present, and she was cooperative. He found the home to be fully furnished with pictures of Lopez’s children on the walls. Lopez also provided investigators a copy of her rental agreement, voter registration, and a KG&E bill.

The panel ruled on the evidence and said Lopez will remain on the ballot as a challenger to incumbent Michael O’Donnell.

However, a $175 fee will be sent to Whitmer for the hours of the investigation. District Attorney Marc Bennett said the fee was rounded down considerably.

