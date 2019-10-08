One week left to register to vote in non-partisan general election

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Only 28 days from now, voters will hit the polls to cast their ballot in the 2019 non-partisan general election.

In Sedgwick County, depending on where you live, you could have a number of different items on your ballot including a school board, city council or mayoral race.

Voter turnout for Sedgwick County’s non-partisan primary election in August 2019 was around 10 percent.

“We tend to see significantly lower turnout in odd numbered years, but people need to understand the people that are elected this November will have a more significant impact on your daily life, even more than state and federal elections do,” Sedgwick County election commissioner Tabitha Lehman said.

All Kansans will have the opportunity to vote yes/no to a constitutional amendment that would change how the state collects census information. Currently, Kansas is the only state that adjusts census numbers based on the number of members in the military or in college. Voting yes would adjust the process to how the other 49 states collect information. Voting no would maintain the current way.

Lehman warns, the information leading up to the yes/no constitutional amendment question is three pages to scroll through on the voting machine. In Sedgwick County, the information will be posted on the machine if voters prefer to read it that way instead of on the screen.

One week from now, October 15, is the deadline to register to vote or update any life-changing information such as a name or address change.

If you turn 18 before Election Day or on Election Day, you’re also eligible to vote.

Because the race is non-partisan, candidates political affiliations will not be listed next to their names and election workers will not be able to tell you which party the candidates belong to.

“That’s something that confuses people in our non-partisan election years,” Lehman said.

Click here to register to vote or check your registration.

Click here to enter your information and receive a sample ballot for your jurisdiction.

LATEST STORIES: