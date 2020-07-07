PAC launches campaign against Kobach in Kansas Senate race

FILE- In this July 8, 2019 file photo, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach addresses the crowd as he announces his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Leavenworth, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Republican political action committee has launched what it says will be a $3 million campaign in Kansas with an ad that says GOP Senate candidate and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach has ties to white supremacists.

Kobach campaign spokesman Danedri Herbert said Tuesday that the 30-second spot from the Plains PAC recycles “old false attacks” previously leveled by Democrats.

The ad notes that an aide who was paid $500 last year by the Kobach campaign had a history of racist and anti-Semitic comments on a white nationalist website.

Kobach denounced the comments, and his campaign fired the aide.

