WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters in Park City said yes to implementing a 1% sales tax increase on Tuesday.

Here are the latest unofficial results of the vote.

The wording on the ballot says the revenue will be used “for the purposes of providing mill levy support and paying the costs of public improvements of the City.”

Park City Mayor John Lehnherr said in a statement the average impact on Park City residents will be around $2.47 per month, and the increase would bring Park City’s rate to the “same sales tax rate as most other cities in Sedgwick County.”

The tax increase would begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

