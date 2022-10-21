WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt will be in Wichita today for events.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt will campaign with former Vice President Mike Pence in the governor’s race.

Pence will appear with Schmidt at B&C Barbeque, 355 N. Washington St. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. He will be the highest-profile Republican to visit Kansas. According to Schmidt’s campaign, Senator Jerry Moran and Representatives Ron Estes, Tracey Mann, and Jake LaTurner will also attend.

As for Gov. Kelly, she will join the Kansas Department of Transportation leadership to announce transportation projects at 1:30 p.m. She will also join area legislators and local leaders for the grand opening of a workforce training center at 3:30 p.m.

The visits come less than a month before the Nov. 8 election between Schmidt and Gov. Laura Kelly.