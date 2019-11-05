Political parties make final push to get Sedgwick Co. voters to the polls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Both the Sedgwick County Republican and Democratic parties are spending election eve next to their phones.

“You need to remind people that the elections are here because people forget,” said Jimmy Yeager, Sedgwick County Democratic Party chair.

“We’ve had well over 100 different volunteers probably closer to 200 now as either knocking in their neighborhoods, their precincts, and they are making phone calls,” said Ben Sauceda, Executive Director Sedgwick County Republican Party.

Making calls, sending text messages, robocalls, and canvassing. They are all part of an aggressive get out the vote push.

“We’re going to use any tool we can to reach every voter and get their voice heard,” said Yeager.

Although the general election is non-partisan, both parties want to make sure this election has a good turnout as it will determine who will be the next mayor of Wichita.

“We got to do our part even if it’s non-partisan to get everyone’s voice heard,” said Jimmy Yeager, Chair of the Sedgwick County Democratic Party.

“Tomorrow is an important day in our city,” said Sauceda. “There’s no election that’s too small, and so it’s important to take advantage of the right you have as a citizen to get out and vote.”

The Wichita Transit is offering free rides Tuesday for the election. Riders will not have to pay bus fare going to or from polling sites or any other trip during the day. For more information on routes, click here.

