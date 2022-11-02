WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In our latest KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll, we wanted to know how much abortion issues factor into Kansas elections. In particular, the poll asked about which issues are most important in determining your vote in November, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and the Kansas “Value Them Both” amendment that was voted down in August.
The KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll was conducted last Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29. The sample consisted of 1,000 very likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.
In the question of what issues are most important to voters, the economy came in first. Abortion is third.
Question: Which of the following issues is most important in determining your vote this November?
|Number of likely voters
|Percent
|Economy
|500
|50
|Threat to democracy
|135
|13.5
|Abortion
|98
|9.8
|Health care
|65
|6.5
|Education
|61
|6.1
|Something else
|52
|5.2
|Immigration
|48
|4.8
|Crime
|28
|2.8
|Housing
|13
|1.3
Question: Does the overturning of Roe v Wade make you more or less likely to vote in the 2022 Elections?
|Number of likely voters
|Percent
|Much more
|400
|40.0
|Somewhat more
|72
|7.2
|No difference
|505
|50.5
|Somewhat less
|16
|1.6
|Much less likely
|7
|.7
|Total
|1000
|100.0
The poll also breaks down the different answers to the Roe v. Wade question based on party affiliation.
Crosstabulation of questions: Party registration + Does the overturning of Roe v Wade make you more or less likely to vote in the 2022 Elections?
|Much more likely to vote after overturning of Roe v Wade
|Somewhat more likely
|No difference
|Somewhat less likely
|Much less likely
|Democrat
|63.5%
|6.5%
|29.2%
|.4%
|.4%
|Republican
|28.4%
|8.2%
|58.9%
|3.2%
|1.3%
|Independent or other
|35.9%
|5.8%
|58.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
The next question deals with the constitutional amendment that was on the Kansas primary ballot in August.
Question: In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?
|Frequency
|Percent
|I did not vote in August
|152
|15.2
|I voted yes
|355
|35.5
|I voted no
|494
|49.4
|Total
|1000
|100.0
The poll also breaks down the “Value Them Both” amendment vote by party, gender, ethnic or racial group, and education.
Crosstabulation of questions: Party registration + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?
|I did not vote in August
|I voted yes
|I voted no
|Democrat
|9.0%
|15.4%
|75.6%
|Republican
|14.8%
|53.4%
|31.9%
|Independent or other
|22.4%
|25.5%
|52.1%
Crosstabulation of questions: Gender + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?
|I did not vote in August
|I voted yes
|I voted no
|Male
|16.5%
|38.3%
|45.2%
|Female
|13.7%
|33.6%
|52.7%
|Nonbinary or other
|30.0%
|0.0%
|70.0%
Crosstabulation of questions: Racial or ethnic groups + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?
|I did not vote in August
|I voted yes
|I voted no
|Hispanic or Latino
|28.8%
|50.0%
|21.2%
|White or Caucasian
|14.4%
|35.5%
|50.1%
|Black or African American
|12.8%
|20.5%
|66.7%
|Asian American or Pacific Islander
|20.0%
|20.0%
|60.0%
|Other or multiple races
|13.2%
|36.8%
|50.0%
Crosstabulation of questions: Level of education + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?
|I did not vote in August
|I voted yes
|I voted no
|High school or less
|26.2%
|40.3%
|33.5%
|Some college but no degree
|12.6%
|41.7%
|45.7%
|College graduate
|14.2%
|29.1%
|56.7%
|Post-graduate school or advanced degree
|7.2%
|24.2%
|68.6%
Based in Boston, Emerson has a strong reputation for nonpartisan polling. Emerson claims a 93% accuracy rate following 54 polls across the country in the 2018 Midterm elections.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.