WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In our latest KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll, we wanted to know how much abortion issues factor into Kansas elections. In particular, the poll asked about which issues are most important in determining your vote in November, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and the Kansas “Value Them Both” amendment that was voted down in August.

The KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll was conducted last Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29. The sample consisted of 1,000 very likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.

In the question of what issues are most important to voters, the economy came in first. Abortion is third.

Question: Which of the following issues is most important in determining your vote this November?

Number of likely voters Percent Economy 500 50 Threat to democracy 135 13.5 Abortion 98 9.8 Health care 65 6.5 Education 61 6.1 Something else 52 5.2 Immigration 48 4.8 Crime 28 2.8 Housing 13 1.3 Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Question: Does the overturning of Roe v Wade make you more or less likely to vote in the 2022 Elections?

Number of likely voters Percent Much more 400 40.0 Somewhat more 72 7.2 No difference 505 50.5 Somewhat less 16 1.6 Much less likely 7 .7 Total 1000 100.0 Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

The poll also breaks down the different answers to the Roe v. Wade question based on party affiliation.

Crosstabulation of questions: Party registration + Does the overturning of Roe v Wade make you more or less likely to vote in the 2022 Elections?

Much more likely to vote after overturning of Roe v Wade Somewhat more likely No difference Somewhat less likely Much less likely Democrat 63.5% 6.5% 29.2% .4% .4% Republican 28.4% 8.2% 58.9% 3.2% 1.3% Independent or other 35.9% 5.8% 58.3% 0.0% 0.0% Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

The next question deals with the constitutional amendment that was on the Kansas primary ballot in August.

Question: In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?

Frequency Percent I did not vote in August 152 15.2 I voted yes 355 35.5 I voted no 494 49.4 Total 1000 100.0 Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

The poll also breaks down the “Value Them Both” amendment vote by party, gender, ethnic or racial group, and education.

Crosstabulation of questions: Party registration + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?

I did not vote in August I voted yes I voted no Democrat 9.0% 15.4% 75.6% Republican 14.8% 53.4% 31.9% Independent or other 22.4% 25.5% 52.1% Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Crosstabulation of questions: Gender + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?

I did not vote in August I voted yes I voted no Male 16.5% 38.3% 45.2% Female 13.7% 33.6% 52.7% Nonbinary or other 30.0% 0.0% 70.0% Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Crosstabulation of questions: Racial or ethnic groups + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?

I did not vote in August I voted yes I voted no Hispanic or Latino 28.8% 50.0% 21.2% White or Caucasian 14.4% 35.5% 50.1% Black or African American 12.8% 20.5% 66.7% Asian American or Pacific Islander 20.0% 20.0% 60.0% Other or multiple races 13.2% 36.8% 50.0% Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Crosstabulation of questions: Level of education + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?

I did not vote in August I voted yes I voted no High school or less 26.2% 40.3% 33.5% Some college but no degree 12.6% 41.7% 45.7% College graduate 14.2% 29.1% 56.7% Post-graduate school or advanced degree 7.2% 24.2% 68.6% Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Based in Boston, Emerson has a strong reputation for nonpartisan polling. Emerson claims a 93% accuracy rate following 54 polls across the country in the 2018 Midterm elections.