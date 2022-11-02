WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In our latest KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll, we wanted to know how much abortion issues factor into Kansas elections. In particular, the poll asked about which issues are most important in determining your vote in November, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and the Kansas “Value Them Both” amendment that was voted down in August.

The KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll was conducted last Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29. The sample consisted of 1,000 very likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.

In the question of what issues are most important to voters, the economy came in first. Abortion is third.

Question: Which of the following issues is most important in determining your vote this November?

Number of likely votersPercent
Economy50050
Threat to democracy13513.5
Abortion989.8
Health care656.5
Education616.1
Something else525.2
Immigration484.8
Crime282.8
Housing131.3
Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Question: Does the overturning of Roe v Wade make you more or less likely to vote in the 2022 Elections?

Number of likely votersPercent
Much more40040.0
Somewhat more727.2
No difference50550.5
Somewhat less161.6
Much less likely7.7
Total1000100.0
Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

The poll also breaks down the different answers to the Roe v. Wade question based on party affiliation.

Crosstabulation of questions: Party registration + Does the overturning of Roe v Wade make you more or less likely to vote in the 2022 Elections?

Much more likely to vote after overturning of Roe v WadeSomewhat more likelyNo differenceSomewhat less likelyMuch less likely
Democrat63.5%6.5%29.2%.4%.4%
Republican28.4%8.2%58.9%3.2%1.3%
Independent or other35.9%5.8%58.3%0.0%0.0%
Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

The next question deals with the constitutional amendment that was on the Kansas primary ballot in August.

Question: In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?

FrequencyPercent
I did not vote in August15215.2
I voted yes35535.5
I voted no49449.4
Total1000100.0
Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

The poll also breaks down the “Value Them Both” amendment vote by party, gender, ethnic or racial group, and education.

Crosstabulation of questions: Party registration + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?

I did not vote in AugustI voted yesI voted no
Democrat9.0%15.4%75.6%
Republican14.8%53.4%31.9%
Independent or other22.4%25.5%52.1%
Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Crosstabulation of questions: Gender + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?

I did not vote in AugustI voted yesI voted no
Male16.5%38.3%45.2%
Female13.7%33.6%52.7%
Nonbinary or other30.0%0.0%70.0%
Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Crosstabulation of questions: Racial or ethnic groups + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?

I did not vote in AugustI voted yesI voted no
Hispanic or Latino28.8%50.0%21.2%
White or Caucasian14.4%35.5%50.1%
Black or African American12.8%20.5%66.7%
Asian American or Pacific Islander20.0%20.0%60.0%
Other or multiple races13.2%36.8%50.0%
Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Crosstabulation of questions: Level of education + In the August 2022 primary, how did you vote on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, which proposed to repeal the state’s constitutional protection for abortion?

I did not vote in AugustI voted yesI voted no
High school or less26.2%40.3%33.5%
Some college but no degree12.6%41.7%45.7%
College graduate14.2%29.1%56.7%
Post-graduate school or advanced degree7.2%24.2%68.6%
Source: KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll

Based in Boston, Emerson has a strong reputation for nonpartisan polling. Emerson claims a 93% accuracy rate following 54 polls across the country in the 2018 Midterm elections.

