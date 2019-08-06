Polls open for primary election

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s Primary Election Day for some areas across Kansas — 14 out of 105 counties.

Polls in Sedgwick County opened at 6 a.m. Voters should check with their local election office for polling times.

In Sedgwick County, residents in Wichita and USD 259’s district are eligible to vote in today’s primary election.

Voters will see either one or two races on their ballot – depending on where they live. Wichitans will choose a mayor, while residents in the school district will also choose two candidates for the school board at-large.

“People should also know this is a non-partisan election, which means all you’re going to see on the ballot are the candidate’s names,” explained Sedgwick County election commissioner Tabitha Lehman. “There will not be a political party listed on the ballot.”

Click for a list of the 2019 Primary Election candidates.

The two candidates in each race with the highest amount of votes will go on to the General Election on November 5.

Before heading to the polls, check your assigned polling location online or call your local election office. Plus, make sure to bring a government-issued ID.

Polls in Sedgwick County close at 7 p.m.