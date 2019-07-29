Pompeo: Senate run ‘off the table’

WASHINGTON (CNN) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during comments Monday that he is not going to for the Kansas Senate seat when Senator Pat Roberts retires.

“It’s off the table. As a practical matter, I’m going to serve as Secretary of State every day that I get the chance to do so.”

When asked if he considered running for president, Pompeo responded, “I try to answer this consistently. I have never been able to predict what my next gig will be, and I suspect that’s the case with respect to this. I will say this: the service that I’ve had the chance to do, I’m almost 20 years now in federal service. Eighteen years of federal service in my time in the Army and then in Congress and now in the executive branch, it has been a blessing. I hope I’ve left things a little bit better, and I do feel an obligation. America has given me an awful lot. And if I thought I could do a good turn, there’s nothing I wouldn’t consider doing for America.”