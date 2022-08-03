WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden issued a statement after Kansas voted down a constitutional amendment on abortion on Tuesday.
“This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” Biden said.
The unofficial result listed on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website is that 58.8% of Kansans voted against the amendment while 41.2% voted for it.
The president said Congress should restore the protections of Roe as federal law.
Statement by President Joe Biden on Defeat of Kansas Ballot Measure Threatening Women’s Right to Abortion
The Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade put women’s health and lives at risk. Tonight, the American people had something to say about it. Voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers to reject extreme efforts to amend the state constitution to take away a woman’s right to choose and open the door for a state-wide ban. This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions.
“Congress should listen to the will of the American people and restore the protections of Roe as federal law. While that is the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose, my Administration will continue to take meaningful action to protect women’s access to reproductive health care. We will continue to act where we can to protect women’s reproductive rights and access to care. And, the American people must continue to use their voices to protect the right to women’s health care, including abortion.”President Joe Biden