WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden issued a statement after Kansas voted down a constitutional amendment on abortion on Tuesday.

“This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” Biden said.

The unofficial result listed on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website is that 58.8% of Kansans voted against the amendment while 41.2% voted for it.

The president said Congress should restore the protections of Roe as federal law.

Statement by President Joe Biden on Defeat of Kansas Ballot Measure Threatening Women’s Right to Abortion