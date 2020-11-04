President Donald Trump carries Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – President Donald Trump carried the state as expected.

Trump’s grip on the state’s six electoral votes always seemed secure because no Democrat has carried the state in a presidential race since 1964.

The marquee race in Tuesday’s election was the Senate contest between two-term Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier, and it was the most expensive political contest in state history.

Republicans were likely to retain Marshall’s congressional seat and elect a new eastern Kansas congressman.

