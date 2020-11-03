President Trump expected to carry Kansas in presidential race

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has had its most competitive U.S. Senate race in decades, but President Donald Trump is expected to carry the state in the presidential race and voters appear likely to elect two new Republican congressmen.

The marquee race in Tuesday’s election is the Senate contest between Republican Roger Marshall and Democrat Barbara Bollier that was the most expensive political contest in state history.

Trump’s hold on Kansas’ six electoral votes seems secure, but Democrats hope that former Vice President Joe Biden will fare better than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. The GOP appears likely to keep control of two open House seats.

