WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Candidates are not the only item on ballots in this general election. Several cities have issues up for vote.

Reno County voters in Pretty Prairie will decide the fate of the city’s dog breed-specific ban.

The ordinance currently states if a pitbull or another banned breed is caught at large within city limits and is not registered, it can be deemed a vicious dog.

“Not having our own law enforcement entity within the city limits of Pretty Prairie, it’s hard to enforce, and it’s hard to get a veterinarian and an attorney to proceed on cases specifically off the breed of a dog we probably won’t have quite as much time in court trying to enforce a breed-specific ban,” said Pretty Prairie Mayor Dustin Vanscyoc.

Mayor Vanscyoc says there are already several pitbulls within city limits. So, instead of forcing their owners to get rid of them, he wants to change the ordinance.

“The only other requirement would be that they come in like every other dog owner and just register their animal with the city so If it gets loose or whatever, we know who it belongs to,” said Mayor Vanscyoc.

He says if the breed-specific ban is removed, the city will still have a vicious dog ordinance.

“If the breed ban is removed, then I think things will be a little more copacetic as far as our court process, and we probably won’t have quite as much time in court trying to enforce a breed-specific ban,” said Mayor Vanscyoc.

He adds that the city already did a community survey that showed people were in favor of lifting the ban.

Reno County residents can vote early at the Reno County annex until Monday.