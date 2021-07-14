Primary election 2021: Voting early in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Advance ballots for the Sedgwick County primary election begin mailing out Wednesday.

Early voting in the election office (inside the old courthouse) begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 19.

Military and overseas voters can vote in federal elections by submitting to the Election Office a completed Federal Post Card Application. This allows a ballot to be mailed 45 days before the election so it can be returned by Election Day.

Beginning July 29, you may go to the Early Vote Center most convenient for you. Poll workers will check you in by computer. You can vote on a voting machine or by paper ballot.

For 24-hour voter information call 660-7120.