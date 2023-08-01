WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters across Kansas and Wichita are heading to the polls on this primary election day in Kansas.

FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION

Polls in Sedgwick County opened at 6 a.m. The state of Kansas requires polling hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your polling location and ballots, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office has a website set up.

VOTER PHOTO ID

In Kansas, voters are required by law to show photo identification when they vote in person. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, these are documents that voters can use to meet the photo ID requirement:

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited post-secondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

The exemptions to the photo ID requirement are:

Permanent advance voters (voters with illness or disabilities)

Military and overseas voters and their spouses and dependents

Voters with religious objections who sign a Declaration of Religious Objection (Form DRO (Español)

Voters age 65 or older may use an expired photo ID.

The website has answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about photo IDs. Click here if you have any questions.

ADVANCE VOTING BY MAIL

Ballots must be postmarked on or before election day if you choose advance voting. It must arrive at the county election office no later than the Friday after the election to be counted.

You can also take it to your county’s approved ballot drop box. Click here for ballot drop box locations in Sedgwick County.

WICHITA RACES

In Wichita, voters are deciding on the mayor, City Council District 4, and USD 259 Board of Education at large seat.

Nine people are running for Wichita mayor. Watch the debate between the candidates.

Four people are running for the Wichita City Council District 4 seat.

Five people want the Wichita Public Schools, USD 259 Board of Education at-large seat.

People who vote in the primary election will whittle down those three races to just two candidates per race.

The two people left in each race will go up against each other in the November general election.

AFTER POLLS CLOSE IN SEDGWICK COUNTY

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater says results for early voting and mail ballot results should be in around 7:30 p.m. Updates on unofficial results will be posted throughout the evening. Rainwater says they hope to wrap up counting by 9 p.m. at the latest.

KSN News and KSN.com will have updated results on air and online.