WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News is receiving the latest primary election voter turnout numbers from Sedgwick County.
Here are the latest numbers:
5:45 p.m.
- Early voters: 7,306
- Returned advanced by-mail ballots: 8,711
- Election day voters: 22,898
- Total voted: 38,915
- Total registered voters: 261,078
- Turnout 14.91%
4:45 p.m.
- Early voters: 7,306
- Returned advanced by-mail ballots: 8,711
- Election day voters: 20,254
- Total voted: 36,271
- Total registered voters: 261,078
- Turnout 13.89%
KSN will provide the latest primary election voter turnout numbers as they become available.
In the 2019 primary election, 23,632 ballots were cast out of 231,321 registered voters, resulting in a 10.2% turnout.
In the 2015 primary election, 19,605 ballets were cast out of 200,371 registered voters, resulting in a 9.8% turnout.