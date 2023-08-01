WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News is receiving the latest primary election voter turnout numbers from Sedgwick County.

Here are the latest numbers:

5:45 p.m.

Early voters: 7,306

Returned advanced by-mail ballots: 8,711

Election day voters: 22,898

Total voted: 38,915

Total registered voters: 261,078

Turnout 14.91%

KSN will provide the latest primary election voter turnout numbers as they become available.

In the 2019 primary election, 23,632 ballots were cast out of 231,321 registered voters, resulting in a 10.2% turnout.

In the 2015 primary election, 19,605 ballets were cast out of 200,371 registered voters, resulting in a 9.8% turnout.