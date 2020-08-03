Recently expired driver’s licenses ok to use for voting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Recently expired driver’s licenses will be ok to use for voting in Kansas according to the Kansas Secretary of State. It is due to those who were not able to renew at a driver’s license examination office due to the state’s COVID-19 response.

According to executive order 20-55, voters may use driver’s licenses or identification cards that have expired between March 12, 2020, and September 15, 2020, in both the 2020 primary and general election.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

Acceptable Forms of Photo ID

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited post-secondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

Exemptions from photo ID requirements exist for: permanent advance voters (voters with illness or disabilities); military and overseas voters and their spouses and dependents; and voters with religious objections who sign a Declaration of Religious Objection (Form DRO (Español)). Voters age 65 or older may use an expired photo ID.

Registered voters who do not have an approved government-issued photo ID and would like one to vote may apply for a free nondriver identification card with the Kansas Division of Motor Vehicles. To get a free photo ID, an individual must fill out Form DE-VID1 (Español) (Certification Requesting Fee Waiver for Nondriver Identification Card). This form is available at all driver’s licenses offices, all county election offices and online.

Qualifying individuals who lack proof of identity and want to obtain a free nondriver identification card may get a Kansas birth certificate from the Kansas Office of Vital Statistics at no cost.

Frequently Asked Questions About Photo ID

