WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has released a victory statement after winning reelection against her challenger, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Kelly said her first four years as governor were about getting Kansas back on track.

“These next four years are about taking Kansas to the next level,” she said. “These next four years are about making sure Kansas lives up to its potential as the very best place in America to raise a family.”

See below for Kelly’s full statement.

KSN News is awaiting a comment from Schmidt. We will post it if and when we get it.

Kelly’s victory statement