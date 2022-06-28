WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo expects a larger voter turnout in the upcoming primary.

On Aug. 2, Kansans will head to the polls to decide the Value Them Both amendment that would change the Kansas Constitution.

Caudillo told Sedgwick County Commissioners at Tuesday’s staff meeting that her office is preparing for a 65% turnout. However, she said that might be closer to 50%. She says since the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday by the Supreme Court, voter registrations have started to jump.

“We have received 2,500 new electronic registrations, so that is either coming in electronically through our KSVotes email box — KSVotes is an organization that allows people to register online or request advanced by mail ballots — then through our motor voter, which is our electronic registrations through the DMV,” Caudillo said.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office said 3,256 voter registration records were added to the statewide voter registration list from Friday through noon Tuesday.

Since January 1, there have been 41,184 new voter registration records added to the statewide voter registration list.

During the county meeting, Caudillo addressed the need for more poll workers for the primary election. The county currently has 454 and needs about 50 more workers. She also addressed concerns about electioneering laws in Kansas.

“Out of our polling places, 58 of them are churches,” Caudillo said. “They are private property so anytime up to and before an election, they are free to do whatever they are going to do like any other private property owner. We cannot restrict that.”

Caudillo said the county sends notices to the polling places ahead of elections to remind them about electioneering laws.

“We have asked them to be cognizant of that and verify that there are no signs or marquees within that area. We do hope that our polling places will use good judgment in doing that, but if anything is within that area, our supervising judges would pull signs,” Caudillo added.

All Kansas voters may cast a ballot on the issue in that primary, regardless of whether they’re affiliated with a party. To register to vote, click here.