Reno County to resolve 3 tied races in local elections

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The General Election is over, and final votes are being tallied. In Reno County after canvassing, not one but three races were tied.

Deputy county clerk Jenna Fager tells KSN News three ties are unusual. She said a coin toss would decide the outcome of three races on Wednesday.

“It will be 8:30 in the morning here in the Reno County Annex Conference room.”

The three races include the Langdon mayoral race and two city council races in Arlington and Partridge.

Partridge City Council candidate Bret Lawson says he didn’t expect a phone call from the Reno County Elections Office after receiving just three write-in votes.

In Arlington, city councilwoman Kay Sipe, who has been council for eight years, says she was also surprised by the tiebreaker.

“I’m not mad. Maybe, they are tired of me doing it,” said Sipe.

But winning the coin toss doesn’t mean a candidate would have to accept the position.

“What that would do is it would just create a vacancy, and then the board members, not the county commission, but the actual city council board would, would go ahead and appoint someone to that vacancy,” said Fager.

Fager says the number of ties is not necessarily due to low voter turnout, but instead, the lack of candidates running resulting in more write-in votes.