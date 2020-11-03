Rep. Davids faces Adkins in Kansas’ 3rd District

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids made history two years ago when she was elected the nation’s first LGBT and Native American woman in Congress.

Davids is facing Amanda Adkins who won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 3rd District.

Adkins is vice president of strategic growth at the medical records firm Cerner Corporation and former chairwoman of the Kansas Republican Party. She worked as the chairwoman of the Children’s Cabinet in the administration of Brownback. Her campaign got a boost from a political action committee financed largely by her father.

Davids unseated four-term GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder in 2018.

The district’s voter registration leans Republican, but Davids has benefited from the dissatisfaction of suburban voters with Trump.

LATEST STORIES: