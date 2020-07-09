Republican U.S. Senate candidates weigh in on another round of federal aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It is less than a month away from the August 4 primary election. In the weeks leading up to the election, we will be getting answers from the candidates on topics that Kansans care about, including federal coronavirus aid.

Despite much of Kansas reopening, some people and small businesses are still struggling to make ends meet. The top Republican candidates for the open Kansas U.S. Senate seat answered whether they would support a second round of federal financial aid.

Negotiations in Congress are continuing on whether another federal aid package should be sent out. This could include more money for individuals through stimulus checks, and help for businesses. Read each candidate’s response below:

Dr. Roger Marshall:

“Going forward, I think the most important issue that we take care of is the liability issue. If you’re a person making the decision for kids to go back to school this fall, and I think that needs to happen we need to get our kids safely and responsibly back to school, that you have some sort of liability protection. That’s what we need to address in Congress in July. Beyond that, we’ve appropriated about $3 trillion and only a third of that has hit the people so far. Let’s wait and see where some of those monies end up and maybe give some more flexibility to some of those monies, where people can use them. The Paycheck Protection Program was one of the most successful programs ever by the Federal Government, we’ve still got some money left with that, let’s see where else we can put it.”

Dave Lindstrom:

“First of all, the Federal Government needs to do what they can to support our local governmental entities. I did support what happened so far. That’s what Federal Government is for, to protect the vulnerable and at-risk populations of our communities and our country and our state. But I don’t know that I would be really onboard with something else until I saw what it was going for. On the first stimulus, there were some situations where the money was being allocated to things that aren’t necessarily stimulus-related and coronavirus-related. For that, I would not be supportive.”

Kris Kobach:

“There may need to be another round of support going to individuals, to employees and employers, depending on what happens in this recovery. But, right now, President Trump’s recovery has been really strong, the job numbers have been really good. So, I’m optimistic that that may not be necessary. But on thing that I definitely oppose is something that Nancy Pelosi has proposed and that is for the Federal Government, which is all of us, to give money to those blue states that have been spending like drunken sailors. Like California, where they have been $500 checks to illegal aliens and now they’re asking for federal taxpayers to pay for it. I absolutely oppose using our tax dollars to subsidize the profligate spending of those blue states.”

Bob Hamilton:

“I think the CARES package, the original one, was very good. I loved the PPP (Paycheck Protection) program, to keep employers to be able to pay their rent and keep employees employed and off of the unemployment lines. That was a huge and a great thing. What I didn’t like about that package, is all of the extra spending that was in it, you know, the Kennedy Center and Big Bird and PBS. We’re spending millions of dollars when it should have been going to the people and to the businesses that were hurting that need to get this economy going again. Right now, I think that we’re in debt up to our eyeballs. I don’t think that we need to bailout governments that have put themselves into a bad situation. Let them figure it out. I don’t think, at this point, that we need another CARES package.”

Most House and Senate democrats are pushing for another federal aid package, with another $1200 stimulus check for people. They also support helping state governments in debt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas is expecting to be in substantial debt in fiscal year 2022. Governor Kelly has voiced her support for financial assistance from the Federal Government. Currently, all federal money coming in through the CARES Act can only be spent on coronavirus-related expenses, it cannot be used to backfill state budgets.

