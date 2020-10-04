Republicans and Democrats working to get Kansans to the polls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Are you registered to vote? Come vote November 3rd,” you could hear those words being yelled through a megaphone in north Wichita on Saturday.

With the 2020 General Election a month away, Kansas Democrats and Republicans are getting busy.

Meanwhile, Kansas Republicans made multiple stops throughout the state on their “Keep Kansas Great Tour.”

“The enthusiasm is just great. We want them to get out and vote. We want to make sure that we are sharing our story,” U.S. Senate Republican Candidate Roger Marshall said.

Another group spent their afternoon caravanning through Wichita neighborhoods.

“My number one goal is to get individuals registered to vote,” Treva Graham Smith, a Biden/Harris Rally organizer, said.

Kansans at both events know that their voices need to be heard beyond rallies. Their power is in the polls.

“It’s up to you to make change. We all have the power to come together now. We get to choose who we want to be in office and people in office affect our daily lives from our health care to the education system, roadways,” Andrew Hubbard said.

“The important thing here is that your way of life can be affected by your local officials as well. So your local officials matter just as much as your federal officeholders in D.C. so be sure to vote all the way down the ballot,” Brayden Hosman said.

The biggest race in Kansas is for Pat Roberts’ soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat. Both candidates, Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall, are in the process of going into Kansas communities to interact with people and encouraging them to exercise their right to vote.

“They need to vote because this is their world, their state, their country,” Bollier said.

“Wichita, Sedgwick County may well decide this senate race,” Marshall said.

The deadline to register to vote in Kansas is October 13.

