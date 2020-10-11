‘Rock The Vote’: Community event to help Wichitans register to vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large group of Wichitans gathered in northeast Wichita for a community-wide voter registration event called ‘Rock The Vote’.

The event took place Saturday around 12 p.m. at Touch of Class Banquet Hall’s parking lot on 3115 East 25th Street North.

People in attendance enjoyed music, food, vendors, and, of course, get the opportunity to register to vote.

“I think that it is important for elected officials to see all the local talent and the businesses that they serve when they are elected to office,” said Brock Booker a volunteer at the event.

Volunteers said they went door-knocking around the community informing people of important dates relating to the election.

“We wanted to invite the community out, pass some food, and listen to music register to vote,” said Wichita resident, Lawanda DeShazer.

DeShazer says that it was important to have ‘Rock The Vote’ be a lively event because they wanted everyone to feel united.

“We just wanted it to be like a unity day,” said Deshazer.

“We are trying to keep the enthusiasm up, you know, about voting and encourage people to get involved and to make a difference in their community,” said Booker.

Booker says they had nearly 60 residents register to vote. He says organizers invited multiple candidates to share where they stand on important issues. The last day to register to vote is October 13.

LATEST STORIES: