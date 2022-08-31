ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters have turned down a $19 million bond issue for USD 394 Rose Hill.

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s bond vote are 471 for the bond issue but 724 against it. That’s 39% for and 61% against.

The vote will not be official until a vote canvass on Tuesday.

The Rose Hill school district wanted the money for these improvements:

  • High School
    • Renovate auditorium
    • New physical conditioning room
    • New FEMA storm shelter/wrestling room
    • Renovate FACS room
    • Flooring upgrades
    • LED lighting replacements
  • Middle School
    • Add locker rooms in multi-purpose rooms
    • Renovate physical conditioning room
    • LED lighting replacements
  • Primary/Intermediate School
    • Preschool and early childhood addition/FEMA storm shelter
    • Add art kiln room
    • New playground surfaces
    • LED lighting replacements
  • District-wide projects
    • New student support services building
    • Track jumping and throwing upgrades
    • Parking lot maintenance
    • Upgrade building control systems
    • Upgrades to softball fields

Supporters said the state would pay 23% of the bond issue principal and interest, totaling an estimated $7.4 million. They also said the bond would have meant no mill rate increase.