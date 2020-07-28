Ruling: Kansas must release names of provisional voters

Your Local Election HQ

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab must release the names of people who cast provisional ballots in the 2018 general election, including whether their votes were counted.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas on Tuesday called the court’s decision a “resounding rebuke” to Schwab’s office and a victory for all Kansas voters.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson issued her ruling Friday in a lawsuit filed last month on behalf of Loud Light, a nonprofit that seeks to increase voter turnout, and a voting rights advocate.

Schwab called the entitlement to confidential information “sad.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories