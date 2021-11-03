Salina votes to curb city powers in emergencies

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina voters decided to limit the power of the City of Salina governing body to impose restrictions on businesses and citizens during a state of emergency. The vote was 57% to 43%.

Last month, Kevin Korb with Salina Freedom told KSN he got enough signatures to get it on the ballot this voting cycle.

“There’s a lot of citizen around here, and I think really all over the United States and all over the world that feel like some government entities really overreached when it came to infringing on personal liberties,” said Korb told KSN Last month.

The ordinance would only apply to the City of Salina and not Saline County or any other entity in Kansas.

Some against the measure say it puts the city at risk.

