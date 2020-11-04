Saline County voters pass sales tax hike for new jail

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in Saline County passed a 1% sales tax hike. The money will be used to build a new jail and sheriff’s office.

“Since 2009, we have had more inmates than we have had beds,” Sheriff Roger Soldan told KSN News on Monday. “We have to house outside between 70 and 100 inmates a day, and we have spent more than $7 million to date.”

On a $100 purchase, you will pay 50 cents extra. The increase will generate about $6 million each year.

