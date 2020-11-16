Sarah Lopez declared winner in Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney concluded Friday that based on findings of a recent investigation, there is evidence which indicates ouster proceedings are appropriate against Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.

In response to this communication, Commissioner O’Donnell, through counsel, indicated his intent to resign from his position prior to 5 p.m. November 13, 2020, effectively terminating the need for official ouster proceedings.