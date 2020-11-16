Sarah Lopez declared winner in Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sarah Lopez was declared the winner of the Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race on Monday.
Sedgwick County officially posted the final results of the election around noon.
Lopez beat incumbent Michael O’Donnell by 264 votes to secure the win.
On Friday, O’Donnell resigned from the commission after the Sedgwick County District Attorney concluded that based on findings of a recent investigation, there was evidence which indicated ouster proceedings were appropriate.
