Sarah Lopez declared winner in Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sarah Lopez was declared the winner of the Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race on Monday.

Sedgwick County officially posted the final results of the election around noon.

Lopez beat incumbent Michael O’Donnell by 264 votes to secure the win.

On Friday, O’Donnell resigned from the commission after the Sedgwick County District Attorney concluded that based on findings of a recent investigation, there was evidence which indicated ouster proceedings were appropriate.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories