TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Derek Schmidt appears to have reluctantly conceded the governor’s race to Laura Kelly.

The current Kansas attorney general who ran against Kelly for the governor’s seat released a statement on Wednesday in which he congratulated the governor for her “apparent reelection and wish the best for our beloved state during the next four years.”

Schmidt did acknowledge that despite the remaining mail-in and provisional ballots, it is unlikely they will provide enough votes to change the outcome in his favor. “So absent any unexpected development it appears this race is over,” says Schmidt.

Schmidt says it was an honor to be the Republican nominee for governor. He thanked his family, supporters, and his running mate Katie Sawyer. He also says he laments what he calls the “concerning tendency of modern political discourse to veer away from discussing the great public issues we must solve together.”

