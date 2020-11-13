Sedgwick County holds vote canvassing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vote canvassing was held Friday morning in Sedgwick County.

Three county commissioners, Pete Meiztner, Lacey Cruse, Jim Howell, and two delegates for commissioners, whose names were on the ballot, were part of the board deciding provisional ballots.

They were presented in categories such as name changes, moved within the county, not registered in the state by the deadline, and signature changes.

Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schneiders says despite having 10,000 provision ballots go through, the number of recommended ballots to be counted will be less than 10,000.

The meeting was streamed live at 8:30 a.m. on Sedgwick County Government’s Facebook page.