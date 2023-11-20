WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The Board of Sedgwick County Canvassers reconvened to certify the general election.

The official results are posted here.

Four races were tied in Sedgwick County: Garden Plain City Council At Large, Improvement District K-42 Estates, Improvement District Oaklawn, and Improvement District St Marks.

Winners that were drawn from a hat are in bold.

Garden Plain City Council At Large (6 tied, draw 1): Dwight Mollenkamp

Improvement District K-42 Estates (4 tied, draw 3): Diane Sandberg, Mike Peterson, Luanna Pinkston

Improvement District Oaklawn (2 tied, draw 1): Nicole Heird

Improvement District St Marks (3 tied, draw 1): Scott Wegerer

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater said 79,638 ballots were cast. Voting methods were:

Voting at the polls on Election Day — 45,429

Early in-person voting — 15,699

Advance by mail — 17,144

Voter turnout was 23.96%.

The Sedgwick County Election Office is now gearing up for the presidential preference primary in March 2024.