WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The Board of Sedgwick County Canvassers reconvened to certify the general election.
The official results are posted here.
Four races were tied in Sedgwick County: Garden Plain City Council At Large, Improvement District K-42 Estates, Improvement District Oaklawn, and Improvement District St Marks.
Winners that were drawn from a hat are in bold.
- Garden Plain City Council At Large (6 tied, draw 1): Dwight Mollenkamp
- Improvement District K-42 Estates (4 tied, draw 3): Diane Sandberg, Mike Peterson, Luanna Pinkston
- Improvement District Oaklawn (2 tied, draw 1): Nicole Heird
- Improvement District St Marks (3 tied, draw 1): Scott Wegerer
Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater said 79,638 ballots were cast. Voting methods were:
- Voting at the polls on Election Day — 45,429
- Early in-person voting — 15,699
- Advance by mail — 17,144
Voter turnout was 23.96%.
The Sedgwick County Election Office is now gearing up for the presidential preference primary in March 2024.