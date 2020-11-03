Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race features O’Donnell and Lopez

Your Local Election HQ

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race features incumbent Michael O’Donnell and Sarah Lopez.

Last week, O’Donnell admitted to being the voice of a secretly recorded audio file that was made public on October 23. In the recording, a group of people is deliberating how to shift the blame for the production of an attack ad in 2019 against then mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple.

O’Donnell announced via Facebook on Saturday that he will not accept a second term if re-elected, stating that would allow for the Republican Party to find a replacement if he wins. 

Sarah Lopez, who was born and raised in Sedgwick County, graduated from Wichita Technical Institute for Information Technology and Network Administration. She is currently working as a Technical Engineering Analyst at Ascension Technologies. Lopez, a mother of three children, also served as a Kansas State Delegate and a precinct committeewoman.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories