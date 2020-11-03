Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race features O’Donnell and Lopez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race features incumbent Michael O’Donnell and Sarah Lopez.

Last week, O’Donnell admitted to being the voice of a secretly recorded audio file that was made public on October 23. In the recording, a group of people is deliberating how to shift the blame for the production of an attack ad in 2019 against then mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple.

O’Donnell announced via Facebook on Saturday that he will not accept a second term if re-elected, stating that would allow for the Republican Party to find a replacement if he wins.

Sarah Lopez, who was born and raised in Sedgwick County, graduated from Wichita Technical Institute for Information Technology and Network Administration. She is currently working as a Technical Engineering Analyst at Ascension Technologies. Lopez, a mother of three children, also served as a Kansas State Delegate and a precinct committeewoman.

