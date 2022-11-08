Your Local Election Headquarters
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission are up for reelection. Their districts cover the eastern half of Sedgwick County.

Republican Pete Meitzner has served as commissioner of District 1, in the northeast part of the county, since 2019. His challenger, Democrat Kelli Grant, says she has worked in multiple county department offices.

Democrat Lacey Cruse has served as commissioner of District 4, north-central and northeast Sedgwick County, since 2019. Her Republican challenger Ryan Baty is new to politics, but his face may be familiar from the commercials for his company, The Mattress Hub.

In District 5, southeast Sedgwick County, Republican Jim Howell has served as commissioner since 2015. The person who is trying to unseat him is Democrat John McIntosh. The retired salesman has previously served on the Derby City Council

The current political makeup of the Sedgwick County Commission is three Republicans and two Democrats.