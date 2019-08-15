Sedgwick County Election Office canvassing votes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Election Office and Board of Commissioners are canvassing votes from last week’s mayor and school board election in Wichita.

Incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell and Kansas Rep. Brandon Whipple came out ahead in the race for mayor. You can view the full unofficial election results here.

The board is reviewing provisional ballots.

“Well as normal in canvassing, we review provisional ballots. We have already done the research on our end. We present those to the board of county canvassers with the statutes surrounding them so they understand and make decisions based on state law,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman. “We had ballots voted to be counted. Those have gone to the counting board. We did have some ballots that were voted not to be counted because they were ineligible according to state law.”

Results are expected at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

