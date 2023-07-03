SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Election Office needs election workers.

The Election Office says election workers are a critical part of the election process.

“Being an election worker is a great opportunity to serve your community,” the Election Office said. “Please join us for this rewarding experience.”

Being an election worker has the following requirements:

Must be a registered voter in Sedgwick County or a 16 or 17-year-old who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for not yet being of legal age

Must be available to work on Election Day between 4:45 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed

Must be available to attend mandatory Election Worker Training each year

Election workers have the following available shifts:

Full Day – 4:45 am – 8:30 pm (or until all closing duties are completed)

Supervising Judges – 4:45 am – 9:30 pm (or until all closing duties are completed and supplies are returned to the Election Office)

Being an election worker pays:

Election cross-trained clerks, runners, and provisional ballot judges are paid $8.50 / hour for working Early Voting Centers, Special Boards, and on Election Day.

Election supervising judges are paid $11.00 / hour for working as a supervising judge during Early Voting Centers, Special Boards and on Election Day.

Both Election supervising judges and runners are paid mileage in addition to the hourly rate listed above.

All election workers are paid $8.50 / hour for required training.

To apply to be an election worker, click here. You can also contact the Sedgwick County Election Office by telephone at 316-660-7119 or by e-mail at electionworker@sedgwick.gov.

For more information about election workers, visit the County’s website.