SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Election Office needs election workers.
The Election Office says election workers are a critical part of the election process.
“Being an election worker is a great opportunity to serve your community,” the Election Office said. “Please join us for this rewarding experience.”
Being an election worker has the following requirements:
- Must be a registered voter in Sedgwick County or a 16 or 17-year-old who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for not yet being of legal age
- Must be available to work on Election Day between 4:45 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed
- Must be available to attend mandatory Election Worker Training each year
Election workers have the following available shifts:
- Full Day – 4:45 am – 8:30 pm (or until all closing duties are completed)
- Supervising Judges – 4:45 am – 9:30 pm (or until all closing duties are completed and supplies are returned to the Election Office)
Being an election worker pays:
- Election cross-trained clerks, runners, and provisional ballot judges are paid $8.50 / hour for working Early Voting Centers, Special Boards, and on Election Day.
- Election supervising judges are paid $11.00 / hour for working as a supervising judge during Early Voting Centers, Special Boards and on Election Day.
- Both Election supervising judges and runners are paid mileage in addition to the hourly rate listed above.
- All election workers are paid $8.50 / hour for required training.
To apply to be an election worker, click here. You can also contact the Sedgwick County Election Office by telephone at 316-660-7119 or by e-mail at electionworker@sedgwick.gov.
For more information about election workers, visit the County’s website.