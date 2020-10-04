Sedgwick County holds hiring event for poll workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County held a recruiting event this Saturday in hopes to hire more poll workers for the General Election. Participants say they want to make sure everyone gets the opportunity to exercise their rights as Americans.

“I want to do it because I just want to give back to the community and make sure that everybody can exercise their right to vote,” said Julia Thompson.

The recruiting event happened on 525 N. Main St., Jury Room, 1st Floor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 to 6 p.m.

People needed to fill out hiring paperwork and complete other onboarding requirements.

Election Worker Requirements

Poll workers are paid for their training hours and hours worked on Election Day. Cross-trained clerks are paid $9.50/hour, while supervising judges are paid $12.00/hour.

You must be a registered voter in Sedgwick County or a 16 or 17-year-old who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for not yet being of legal age.

Must be available to work on November 3 between 4:45 a.m. and 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.

Several shifts are available and will be discussed at the event.

Must be available to complete mandatory 3-hour board worker equipment training held in October. Several dates and times are available.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

🇺🇸 #PollWorker Recruitment Event

⏰ 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 to 6 p.m.

📅 Saturday, October 3

📍 525 N. Main St., Jury Room, 1st Floor



Learn more about what it means to work on #ElectionDay.

More details regarding this event can be found here: https://t.co/1KfBILUXQs. pic.twitter.com/6NiS1aJGGP — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) September 23, 2020

LATEST STORIES: