Sedgwick County in need of poll workers for upcoming election

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Poll workers are in high demand right now. The Sedgwick County Elections Commissioner is usually out recruiting at local events. However, a cancer diagnosis combined with the pandemic is making it nearly impossible.

“We knew we were going to have more of an issue than we had in the past but it has definitely been challenging and then of course with me being in and out for treatments that has made it even more challenging,” said Tabitha Lehman, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner.

She said there are 170 open positions. If you are interested in signing up, you can click here to fill out a form online.