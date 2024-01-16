WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Presidential Preference Primary in Kansas on March 19 is only two months away, so Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater is putting out a plea for help.

She says she needs 100 more poll workers for the primary. However, since the Presidential Preference Primary is different than other recent primaries, she does not know if that number is too high or too low.

“Since we haven’t had a Presidential Preference Primary since ’92, we’re kind of guestimating voter turnover,” Rainwater said. “I’m thinking higher turnout because people haven’t had this opportunity since ’92.”

During a Tuesday Sedgwick County Commission staff meeting, she told commissioners the extra poll workers would cost more than $170,000.

The commissioners expressed concern about the amount, and that it was not included in the 2024 budget, they approved last August.

“Any direct election costs with this Presidential Preference Primary, we can bill back to the state, and that includes election worker pay. That includes the printing of the ballots. I don’t have a number of what that might be yet,” Rainwater said.

The county manager told commissioners the topic will be on their regular meeting agenda on Jan. 24.