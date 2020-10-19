Sedgwick County prepares for first day of in-person voting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Advance in-person voting begins in Sedgwick County Monday, October 18.

Before heading out to the polls election workers are encouraging voters to check their registration status online at VoterView.

Sedgwick County election officials say there has been an influx in registration requests.

“It wasn’t just one day, it was everyday, just more and more and more. Of course, on the final day we had over 8,000 registrations come in,” Melissa Schnieders, Sedgwick County Deputy Election Commissioner said.

Election workers are very busy, tackling the backlog of registrations. Schneiders says the county has recruited extra staff to help process the data.

“We are working as hard as we can to get everyone updated. We do anticipate to have all those registrants ready to go later this week,” Schnieders said.

Workers have been prepping machines, stylist pens, sign-in booths, and plexiglass for early voters.

Sedgwick County is already noticing it’s advanced voting prep paying off.

Between 14 ballot drop boxes the county has already picked up nearly 15-hundred ballots as of Sunday, October 18.

“I love the idea of having more options for delivering our ballots,” Debbie Mendoza said after dropping off her ballot.

If you plan to vote early in-person, make sure to bring a government issued I.D. If your license expired over the summer or fall election officials say not to worry they will still accept it.

The polls open at the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse at 8 a.m. and Intrust Bank Arena at 10 a.m.

More early polling locations will open up across Sedgwick County as the November 3 election nears.

