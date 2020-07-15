Sedgwick County receives 50,000 requests for voting by mail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Election Office has received 50,000 applications to vote by mail. That compares to 8,100 in 2016. Ballots are starting to go out in the mail today.

“We are sending just over 45,000 because so many people need to clear up issues with their applications and have not yet responded to our contact to try and clear up the issues. Those are anything from a party affiliation problem, to not signing the application or failing to provide the required ID,” said Tabitha Lehman, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner. “We give people a chance to clear up the issue so they can be issued a regular ballot, but if they don’t, they will be sent a provisional ballot.”

If you requested and do not receive a ballot by next Wednesday, you can call the office at (316) 660-7100.

Voter registration for the upcoming August 4, 2020, primary election wrapped up Tuesday, July 14. The county has 306,000 registered voters according to the election’s office.

Starting July 20, early in-person voting will begin at Sedgwick County Election Office. You will be asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be 84 polling places for the primary election. Cleaning services will be provided at each location, and the election office is working to make the process touchless.

As for poll workers, the county says they were short 170 workers, but they have since received 250 poll worker applications. Election workers are now contacting and vetting those who applied.

The Kansas Secretary of State of says 263,046 ballots have been mailed. In 2016, 36,020 were sent. The primary party affiliation breakdown is 131,703 for Democrats and 130,048 for Republicans.

[1/2] On the 1st day of advance voting (7/15) 263,046 ballots have been mailed; 136 ballots have been returned. Compared to 2016 – 36,020 sent; 81 returned. Compared to 2018 – 33,067 sent; 58 returned. #ksleg — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) July 15, 2020

[2/2] 2020 Primary Party affiliation breakdown – Ballots mailed: Dem – 131,703; Rep – 130,048. Ballots voted and returned: Dem – 88; Rep – 48. #ksleg — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) July 15, 2020

