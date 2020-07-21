Senator Pat Roberts endorses Dr. Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. Senator and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts endorsed Dr. Roger Marshall to succeed him in the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

In a series of Twitter messages, Senator Roberts released his support for Dr. Marshall Tuesday.

As a Ronald Reagan Republican, I always am mindful of his edict to speak no ill of any fellow Republican, and that will not change in this election. — Pat Roberts (@PatRoberts) July 21, 2020

Senator Roberts said, “As a Ronald Reagan Republican, I always am mindful of his edict to speak no ill of any fellow Republican, and that will not change in this election. As I look to hand the Senate seat I have been honored to occupy for 24 years to the next Republican, I have to make the same choice as all Kansans voting in the primary. Today, I marked my advance ballot for Roger Marshall.



I believe Roger shares the same passion to fight for and protect American agriculture that I have dedicated my 40-year career to championing. He has the support of the Kansas Farm Bureau and the Kansas Livestock Association. As Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I worked very closely with Roger on the most recent farm bill, ensuring that Kansas farmers’ and ranchers’ voices were well represented. Roger’s experience on the House Agriculture Committee will be invaluable as Kansas looks to keep the seat on the Senate Agriculture Committee.



Beyond that, Roger is a doctor who can help guide this country through a pandemic that has touched every Kansan. I sit on the Health Committee and know first-hand how important it will be to keep a Kansas view on the committee. Roger’s medical experience would surely give him a leg up on Health Committee service, which will be critical to our state. Roger has also been a strong advocate on behalf of our military installations in Kansas, which are crucial to our national security.



Kansans have supported me through 24 elections between my service in the House and Senate. I am forever grateful for the trust Kansans have placed in me all these years. And yet, while I am proud of my accomplishments, there is much more to be done. I believe Roger Marshall will continue the fight for the same issues that ensured my re-election for the last 40 years. I know Kansas Republicans will make the best choice for the state on Aug 4. And you can count on me to work with the primary winner to keep this seat in GOP hands.”

In response to the endorsement, Dr. Marshall released the following statement Tuesday:



“I could not be more honored to accept this endorsement as I seek to fill this U.S. Senate seat, and I accept the responsibility that comes with it. Senator Pat Roberts has been an advisor, a sounding board, and a friend. He’s a patriot, a fellow veteran, and a giant of Kansas, especially Kansas agriculture. He and Franki have become mentors to Laina and me.

Our state and nation are better because of their years of service. We have a lot of work to do, especially for our farmers and ranchers, and I’m excited to take the torch from such a powerful voice for Kansas agriculture.”



Senator Roberts served as a captain in the United States Marine Corps and is the first person to chair both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate Agriculture Committees.