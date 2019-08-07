Shepard, Logan move on from USD 259 primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters chose Joseph Shepard and Sheril Logan in the Tuesday night primary for USD 259 School Board At-Large.

Shepard came out with the most votes at 33 percent (5,173 votes). Logan followed closely behind with 30 percent (4,733 votes). They will face each other in the general election in November.

View the full unofficial results for the primary here.

The race features some new blood and a career educator.

Shepard is an employee for Newman University and graduated from Wichita State University in 2018 with a master’s degree in public administration after earning a bachelor’s in criminal justice in 2016.

While Shepard is fresh to politics, the At-Large race is familiar territory to Logan. She has 8 years under her belt in the seat, including 3 as president and one as vice-president. Between her three WSU degrees and a full career as an educator, schooling might be part of Logan’s identity.

Not to be outdone by his more experienced competitor, Shepard wrote in his candidate profile that he has ambitions to improve the development of impoverished children in USD 259’s system.

“With 76% of our children and families coming from homes of poverty, it is imperative that we seek to not only use trauma informed approaches and restorative justice practices to address the ‘why’ of our students behavioral problems, but begin to utilize healing centered engagement to understand ‘how’ we help heal the whole child to help our students see what’s right with them vs. what’s wrong with them,” Shepard wrote. “If our children’s social, emotional and mental needs are not being met, it is difficult for them to learn and teachers to teach.”

In her candidate profile, Logan said has plans to keep USD 259 on track for its long term plans to improve student performance and preparation for the workforce or college.

“The Board now must monitor the 4 goals and 8 themes of the district’s strategic plan so achievement for all students will rise,” Logan wrote. “This will result in all students being prepared for their future jobs or college. The Board must stay vigilant about making decisions filtered through the strategic plan.”

Shepard and Logan will start their campaigns to win the seat in November.