These are some of the political signs at a Salina law office, August 2022. (Photo courtesy Kevin L. Beagley)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Saline County voters have complained that they are witnessing the crime of electioneering at a polling place in Salina.

Kansas law prohibits electioneering, including political signs, hats, shirts, and buttons within 250 feet of a polling place. The law does not include bumper stickers on voters’ vehicles.

The Reynolds Law Office, 301 N. Ninth, in Salina, is across the street from the polling site in the McKenzie Center, 308 W. Elm. According to Google Maps, the two buildings are within 250 feet of each other.

The law office has political signs in favor of the constitutional amendment on abortion. One of the signs is spray painted on the side of the building.

KSN News called the law office that has the political signs. We spoke to lawyer John Reynolds.

He said his signs are on private property and express his personal opinion.

“I have every right in the world to express my personal opinion,” Reynolds said. “It’s what the First Amendment is all about.”

He also said that case law is on his side. He said there are court cases that exclude signage on private property from electioneering laws.

KSN News contacted Saline County Election Officer Jamie Doss to get her response to the electioneering concerns.

She said she was aware of the issue.

“I have called the location, and they stated they will not remove them because they are on private property,” Doss said. “I informed voters they can contact law enforcement because it is a Class C Misdemeanor.”

Captain Paul Forrester with the Salina Police Department said the officers who investigated did not take action right away because they were waiting for an interpretation of the law from the county attorney.

At 1 p.m., Forrester sent KSN News this update:

“So, after conferring with both City and County prosecutors in our jurisdiction, they are in agreement that there is a violation of the electioneering statute,” Forrester said. “We are in the process of educating the persons in violation of this statute in hopes of voluntary compliance. If we cannot gain voluntary compliance, the violators will be cited for the violation and sent to prosecution.”

We reached out to Saline County Attorney Jeff Ebel. We have not heard back yet.

KSN has reached out to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office. Unfortunately, we have not heard back yet.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office previously said that if you experience or witness any electioneering, please contact your county election office or the state elections division at 785-296-4561.