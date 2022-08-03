WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The primary election is not over for two candidates who want to be the state’s next treasurer. Steven Johnson and Caryn Tyson are vying for the Republican nomination.

The unofficial results on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website show fewer than 800 votes separate the two. Johnson has a slight lead with 50.09% of the vote to Tyson’s 49.91%.

There are still a lot of votes that have not been counted, including advance ballots that arrive by Friday at 5 p.m. and provisional ballots.

The candidate who wins the Republican nomination will go up against current State Treasurer and Democrat Lynn Rogers and Libertarian Steve Roberts in November.