WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Primary elections can often have a smaller voter turnout than general elections.

This year’s interest is strong in the primary because of the abortion issue to be decided by Kansas voters.

“It does take unique moments to drive voter interest and voter turnout,” said KSN Analyst Jeff Jarman.

Jarman says the voter interest in this issue has drawn national attention, brought in national money to fight for one side or the other and is leaving voters more interested in voting.

“The governor’s race is already going to be a very competitive race in the fall,” said Jarman. “And it will take on a new dimension if abortion politics is added to that.”

With Kansas voters deciding a controversial issue now, Jarman believes other races in November could have an energized base on both sides of the aisle.

“These are the moments we look to, to see if people will have a renewed interest in a passion for politics,” says Jarman. “Because those decisions affect their daily lives.”

Jarman says that we normally see a subdued turnout for primaries, but since every registered voter can have a say on abortion, that’s really driving turnout.