Students get to ask candidates tough questions face-to-face

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the general election around the corner, candidates got a chance to answer questions directly from students..

Candidates Joseph Shepard and Sheril Logan attended a student-led forum this afternoon at the Advanced Learning Library in Wichita.

The goal was to hear concerns straight from students themselves, but also help get students interested in local politics.

Jim Ward (D)-Kan. said, “If we can get half of these kids that participate today to stay engaged to register to vote and to participate after this event that would be huge. One hundred percent would be dream, but if we could get half of these kids to stay engaged, we will be a better city, and a better state, and better country.”

