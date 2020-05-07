Top 2020 Kansas contenders to get out-of-state donations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top two contenders in the Senate election and competitive congressional races will be getting majority of their money from out-of-state donors, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics.

The Kansas City Star reported Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Kris Kobach have received roughly two-thirds of their individual contributions from non-Kansan donors. The amount excludes donations from political action committees.

Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids and Republican Rep. Steve Watkins have also received donations from out of state. Both are top targets for the opposing party in 2020.

Kansas Republican chairman Mike Kukelman says he’s concerned that so much money is flowing into the state.

