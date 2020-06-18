Transgender rights attacked in Kansas Senate race

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2020 file photo, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, answers a question during a debate in Olathe, Kan. Critics of U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. on the political right are working to hobble the western Kansas congressman’s bid for the U.S. Senate in the final three months of a primary campaign as he fights to overcome conservative immigration hardliner Kobach in a crowded field. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for U.S. Senate in a competitive Kansas primary have launched ads this past week opposing transgender rights.

The Kansas City Star reports former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said if elected he would offer legislation to withhold federal funds from institutions that allow transgender students in women’s sports.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall attacked businessman Bob Hamilton over his former company’s support of an LGBT business group, and Hamilton released an ad against what he called “transgender bathrooms.”

The Aug. 4 primary will determine which Republican vies for the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts.

