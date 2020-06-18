Transgender rights attacked in Kansas Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for U.S. Senate in a competitive Kansas primary have launched ads this past week opposing transgender rights.
The Kansas City Star reports former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said if elected he would offer legislation to withhold federal funds from institutions that allow transgender students in women’s sports.
U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall attacked businessman Bob Hamilton over his former company’s support of an LGBT business group, and Hamilton released an ad against what he called “transgender bathrooms.”
The Aug. 4 primary will determine which Republican vies for the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts.
