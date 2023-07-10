WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you plan to vote in the upcoming election, you must be registered to vote by Tuesday.

If you want to register to vote in person, you can do so from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sedgwick County Election Office, located at 510 N. Main in downtown Wichita. You can also register online by visiting the Kansas Online Voter Registration page.

To register online, you will need to provide proof of a valid driver’s license or state ID. You must update your voter registration if you have moved or changed your name or party affiliation since the last election. To check to see if you are still registered to vote, click here.

On Wednesday, July 12, advance ballots will start mailing out. You can request an advance ballot from the county by clicking here. The deadline to request an advance mail-in ballot is July 25.

Advance in-person voting will begin at the county election office starting Monday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., ending at noon on July 31. On Thursday, July 27, advance satellite voting centers will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the following locations:

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire 67226

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita 67208

Machinists Building, 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita 67217

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita 67218

Park City City Hall, 1941 E 61st St N, Park City 67219

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita 67219

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita 67206

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita 67205

St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita 67204

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W Central Ave, Wichita 67212

Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita 67207

The primary election will be held on August 1. Polls will open at 6 a.m.